A years-long search for Dorothy’s ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 classic film The Wizard of Oz is over.

The FBI recovered the slippers that had been stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, authorities said Tuesday.

Officials have not released details of how the famous shoes were recovered. A press conference is scheduled Tuesday afternoon with officials from the Minneapolis FBI, the North Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The shoes reportedly were insured for $1 million.

The shoes are one of several pairs that were custom made for Garland in the film.

At least two of the existing pairs are owned by private collectors. One pair has been on display in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington since 1979. In 2012, Leonardo DiCaprio led a group of donors in purchasing a pair to be displayed at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, set to open this year in Los Angeles.