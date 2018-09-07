EXCLUSIVE: Steve Coogan and David Mitchell are set to star in Michael Winterbottom’s (The Wedding Guest) untitled satirical movie about the super-rich, I can reveal.

Sony Pictures International Productions and Film4 are behind the movie, which is gearing up for a fall shoot. Melissa Parmenter (The Face Of An Angel) is producing for Revolution Films with The Iron Lady producer Damian Jones of DJ Films. The project was previously known as Greed but that is no longer the title, I understand.

The story is a satirical take on the world of the super-rich with Alan Partridge and Philomena star Coogan set to play a ruthless, perma-tanned and self-absorbed retail clothing billionaire. Actor and writer Mitchell (Peep Show) is due to play a mild-mannered journalist hired by Coogan’s character to chronicle his life story. Additional casting is under way.

Winterbottom is no stranger to this subject having directed Russell Brand-fronted 2015 documentary The Emperor’s New Clothes, which examined the disparity between rich and poor and capitalism’s excesses. He and Parmenter are the director-producer duo behind the hit TV and feature franchise The Trip, which Coogan stars in with Rob Brydon. Producer Jones is another good fit for this material having recently produced the feature version of hit Brit comedy TV series Absolutely Fabulous, about wealthy UK socialites.

Coogan will next be seen in Laurel and Hardy biopic Stan & Ollie, which Sony Classics is chasing in Toronto. Winterbottom has Dev Patel-starring thriller The Wedding Guest at the same festival.

Sony and other producers were unavailable for comment.