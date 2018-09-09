This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown has added his sympathy and voice to Olivia Munn’s outcry at having to work with a registered sex offender on 20th Century Fox’s The Predator.

Brown tweeted in response to Munn’s statements that she was isolated after complaining about working with Steven Wilder Striegel, who shared a scene in The Predator with her. Striegel previously served six months in jail in 2010 after pleading guilty to risk of injury to a child and enticing a minor by computer.

The scene with Munn and Wilder has subsequently been cut from 20th Century Fox’s upcoming reboot of The Predator. Fox claimed it was unaware of his background and director Shane Black apologized for the casting, saying he “chose to help a friend,” later claiming he was misled by Streigel’s characterization of his illegal actions.

Brown, who plays CIA agent Will Traeger in the film, tweeted to co-lead Munn that “I’m sorry you feel isolated in taking action,” and lauded her courage in reporting Wilder’s presence to the studio. “I so appreciate that you ‘didn’t leave well enough alone.'”

Thank you to @20thcenturyfox for taking quick action in deleting the scene. @oliviamunn I hope you don’t feel quite so alone. You did the right thing. 🕉 — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018

Our studio was not given that opportunity, and neither was our cast. Especially @oliviamunn who was the only member of the principal cast who had to work with him. I so appreciate that you “didn’t leave well enough alone,” & again, I’m sorry you feel isolated in taking action. — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018

the individual. What I take issue with, (& I believe Shane addressed this in his apology), is that we all have the right to know who we’re working with! And when someone has been convicted of a crime of a sexual nature involving a child, we have the right to say that’s not okay! — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018

That’s gonna vary from individual to individual. You and @BonafideBlack may differ when it comes to that issue. I don’t have all the details regarding his friend’s crime, but I know it involves a minor, and he spent time in jail. With regards to forgiveness, I leave that to… — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018

.@oliviamunn I’m sorry you’re feeling so isolated, my dear. And I’m sorry you’ve been the only one to speak up publicly. I was not at #TIFF so I didn’t have an opportunity to be there with you. There are two main issues as far as I see it. First, what is and is not forgivable?… https://t.co/NQQpoO9kPa — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018

