Stephen Colbert, who hilariously mocked Donald Trump following his bizarre wrecked boat comments in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence on his Late Show, is now using Trump’s actual words to help storm victims.

Quick refresher: During Trump’s tour of the Carolinas to assess damage from Hurricane Florence earlier this month, the President told one resident whose home was destroyed and who had a wrecked boat marooned in his yard, “At least you got a nice boat out of the deal.”

Colbert announced on Late Show and on Twitter that he has compiled all of Trump’s exact quotes in a mock children’s book called Whose Boat Is This Boat? Comments That Don’t Help in the Aftermath of a Hurricane. The book will be published by Simon & Schuster with all proceeds going to hurricane relief organizations the Foundation for the Carolinas, The One SC Fund, The North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund and World Central Kitchen to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

“This way Donald Trump’s comments about that boat are helping – in spite of him,” Colbert quipped.

Colbert says the book will be on book stands November 6 (Election Day) but is available for pre-order on The Late Show‘s website.

