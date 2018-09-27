Donald Trump’s master class in improv yesterday – technically his fourth solo press conference – inspired across-the-board late-night monologues last night, with CBS’s Stephen Colbert using the president’s own words to suggest a 2020 re-election slogan.

“Trump 2020: A Big Fat Con Job.”

The Late Show host agreed with Trump on one point: That, as Trump said during the presser, he’d be watching “believe it or not” the hearing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

“Sir,” said Colbert, “it’s hard to believe you do anything but watch TV.”

Colbert not only offered the Trump campaign slogan, but he ended his monologue with advice for Republican senators.

“Gentlemen, and I use that term inaccurately, you need to call for an FBI investigation now and get to the truth of all these dark allegations,” Colbert said, “because if you don’t there are not enough moths in the world to drink your tears on November 6.”

Watch Colbert’s monologue above.

On NBC’s Late Night, Seth Meyers took a “Closer Look” at Trump’s “off the rails” presser, taking note of Trump’s claim that Democrats “laugh like hell” at the “con job” of women making accusations against Kavanaugh. “No, dude, they’re not the ones laughing – you’re thinking about the United Nations.”

And on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host, calling the presser “rambling, angry, jumbled dishonest and frequently incoherent”

“The wheels are off the wagon,” he said. “It’s time to put grandpa in the assisted living facility.”

Added Kimmel, “They could easily have sold this thing to Netflix as a comedy special.”