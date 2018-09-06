President Trump says nothing in Bob Woodward’s new book, Fear: Trump in the White House, is true.

“None of this is actually happening,” Stephen Colbert marveled. “On the other hand, the one thing we know to be true is that when it comes to Trump, whatever you think is happening – is happening.”

Colbert mined this afternoon’s bombshell New York Times op-ed for comedy. Written by an anonymous Trump administration official, it details the “resistance” to Trump coming from inside that administration.

“Mr. President! They traced the resistance! It’s coming from inside the White House. Get out of there, and stay out!”