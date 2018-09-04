Dermot Mulroney is set to recur on the upcoming second season of ABC’s Station 19.

Mulroney will play a character who’s back in town after an extended leave – much to the surprise of pretty much everyone who has ever known him. He’s sharp witted, very perceptive, wickedly smart… and he can charm his way into and out of almost any situation. He hasn’t always been on the right side of the law, which really affects him… especially in the eyes of his son, police officer Ryan Tanner (Alberto Frezza).

Set in a Seattle firehouse, Station 19, from Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland and written by Grey’s executive producer/co-showrunner Stacy McKee, follows a group of heroic firefighters. From the captain to the newest recruit, the show revolves around the men and women as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.

Jaina Lee Ortiz stars as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes.

Station 19 is produced by ABC Studios. McKee serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Paris Barclay (Pitch, Sons of Anarchy) serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series.

Mulroney will next be seen in upcoming features I Still See You and The Chickasaw Rancher. Also upcoming for Mulroney are Hulu’s Into the Dark and Amazon’s Homecoming with Julia Roberts. His other recent credits include features The Mountain Between Us and Sleepless and TV series New Girl, Shameless and American Horror Story: Cult.