EXCLUSIVE: Greg Grunberg has been set to return for Star Wars: Episode IX, the final installment of the trilogy. Grunberg has been such a good luck charm for director J.J. Abrams going back to Felicity, Alias and Lost, that even when it appears his character didn’t make it, he’s not off the boards. Grunberg’s role here isn’t being disclosed, but he played the ace X wing fighter pilot Snap Wexley in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and things didn’t appear to end well for him in the battle above D’Qar.

Grunberg, who has a strong role as the driver of Bradley Cooper’s Jackson Main character in A Star Is Born which established itself as an Oscar frontrunner at the fall festivals, also played a role in the Abrams-directed Mission: Impossible III and the Abrams-produced Star Trek Beyond, which Justin Lin directed. Abrams directs a Star Wars: Episode IX script he co-wrote with Chris Terrio, and he produces with Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan. The film is scheduled for release December 2019.

