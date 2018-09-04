Cast members from Star Trek: The Next Generation recently beamed down for a reunion dinner and now Trekkies are wondering if this is a taste of what’s to come on CBS All Access’ forthcoming Captain Jean-Luc Picard series.

Marina Sirtis, who played Deanna Troi on the series, tweeted a picture of her, LeVar Burton (Geordi LaForge), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Brent Spiner (Data), and Michael Dorn (Worf) having a nice reunion dinner with the caption, “The gang’s all here. Well most of them anyway. #friendship #TNG.” Missing from the photo is Jonathan Frakes, who played Commander Riker. Maybe he didn’t beam down in time.

This single picture put fans in a frenzy as they speculated that this reunion might spill over from a casual dinner to television. One could only hope.

Earlier this month it was announced that a new series focusing on the next chapter of Picard’s life will air on CBS All Access. However, it will not be a Star Trek: Next Generation reboot. It will be shepherded by Star Trek: Discovery co-creator/executive producer Alex Kurtzman who was tapped to oversee development of new Star Trek content under a big new overall deal with CBS TV Studios.