Star Trek: Discovery introduced Starfleet fans to a new ship and new crew when it premiered a year ago this week on CBS All Access, and the voyage continues with four stand-alone short films that begin rolling out October 4. The trailer for the first of those 10- to 15-minute mini-movies, titled Runaway, just landed. It spotlights Ensign Tilly (Mary Wiseman), who encounters an unexpected visitor in need of help.

The short was written by Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman and Maja Vrvilo directed. Check out the trailer above.

This month marked the the 53rd anniversary of the premiere of the original Star Trek series, which lasted 79 episodes over three seasons in CBS but launched a pop-culture powerhouse that continues to win over new generations of fans with it’s optimistic sci-fi vision of mankind’s altruistic future.

Upcoming Short Trek films feature Craft (a new character played by Aldis Hodge), Saru (Doug Jones) and Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson, who also will direct his installment in the series).