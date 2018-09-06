EXCLUSIVE: Attendees at this year’s New York Comic Con are going to feel seriously Charmed with an early look at the Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock and Melonie Diaz starring CW reboot from Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman.

As well, Star Trek Discovery is back for the second year in a row, Kevin Williamson’s Tell Me A Story will be in the Javits Center house as will be confab royalty in the form of David Boreanaz.

The new version of the late 1990s supernatural sibling WB series is set to debut on October 14, but NYCC fans will get to see the first episode of the new Charmed a week beforehand, I’ve learned.

Already having previewed at San Diego Comic-Con in July, the Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin penned opener that’s screening at the Hammerstein Ballroom on October 7 at 1:30 PM ET has some added significance at NYCC, at least in terms of timing. The preview coincides with the 20th anniversary of Charmed, which first hit the air on October 7, 1998. A panel with on-screen sisters Jeffery, Mantock and Diaz is scheduled too.

Also like SDCC, the core cast of the new Charmed will be on hand at the screening as well as an autograph session at the sprawling Javits Center later that last day of NYCC 2018 at 3 PM ET.

As well as Charmed, CBS is bringing several other heavy hitters to NYCC next month.

A big draw last year in the Big Apple, Star Trek Discovery will be returning to the Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 6 at 4 PM ET for an on-stage panel with Sonequa Martin-Green, new Spock Ethan Peck and more from the cast.

Like last year at NYCC, expect a surprise guest or two, such as maybe Sir Patrick Stewart, to join the Discovery crew and producers. The group plans to talk not only about the upcoming second season but the legacy and expansion of the Gene Roddenberry created franchise on CBS All Access – which would be perfect for Next Generation alum as his new All Access Trekverse series gets in gear.

Earlier in the confab and one day after the second season of Seal Team premieres, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel and Bones vet David Boreanaz will be on-stage at the Javits Center’s Room 1A06 on October 4 at 1:45 PM ET for an in-depth look at his two-decade career.

Filling out CBS’ NYCC dance card, fanboy and fangirl fave Kevin Williamson brings his new Tell Me A Story thriller series to the confab just like he did for SDCC for a sneak peek on October 5. Although the fairly-tale modernizing TMAS doesn’t debut until Halloween night on CBS All Access, the EP and cast members will offer some treats as well as a trick or two for their 5:15 PM ET panel, also in Room 1A06 at the Javits Center.

New York Comic Con runs from October 4 – 7 with Deadline charmingly breaking stories on before and during the gathering.