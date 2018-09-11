Terrence J (Think Like A Man) and Sleepy Hollow alum Lyndie Greenwood are set for recurring roles in the upcoming third season of Fox’s music drama series Star.

Terrence J will play Ryan French, a celebrity host who has a big following, but he wants to use his platform to effect social change. Greenwood will portray Megan Jetter, stunning and sophisticated, friendly yet fearless, she is a lawyer who just set up her own firm back in town. After a failed marriage, there is a stiffness beneath her warmth. Business is business.

Co-created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, Star follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cutthroat music business.

The large ensemble cast includes Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady, Amiyah Scott, Quincy Brown, Miss Lawrence, Michael Michele, Stephen Dorff and Luke James.

Daniels and Donaghy executive produce with Pamela Oas Williams. Karin Gist serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Star Season 3 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9 PM ET/PT on Fox.

Terrence J was most recently seen in a recurring role in BET’s Hit the Floor. He also hosted the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Festival, the 2017 MTV Woodies and produced and hosted MTV’s Safeword and the 2018 VMA Live Pre-Show. His film credits include Think Like a Man and Think Like a Man Too, The Perfect Match and Entourage. He’s repped by Yaneley Arty and Shakim Compere for Flavor Unit and WME.

Greenwood, who played Jenny Mills in Fox’s Sleepy Hollow, was most recently seen recurring in S.W.A.T. and in Lifetime movie Flint. She also appeared as Sonya in action series Nikita. Greenwood is repped by UTA and Grandview.