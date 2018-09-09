Stand Up To Cancer raised more than $123.6 million in pledges from Friday night’s starry fundraising telecast, the organization announced today. The Sept. 7 telecast was SU2C’s best-ever fundraising special.

The event, which included appearances by James Corden, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Matt Damon, Trevor Noah and Jon Hamm, among many others, aired on more than 70 broadcast and cable networks and streaming and social platforms in the United States and Canada. Money raised will go to collaborative research programs utilizing SU2C’s scientific oversight.

“Having more than 70 broadcast and cable networks and streaming and social platforms donate the time to air the show is record-breaking for SU2C,” said Sherry Lansing, a member of the Stand Up To Cancer Council of Founders and Advisors. “This was our best-ever fundraising special. The more than $123.6 million pledged will support extraordinary new research programs that will save lives.”

To date, more than $603 million has been pledged in support of SU2C’s cancer research programs.

The live one-hour show was SU2C’s sixth biennial fundraising telecast since the organization launched in 2008. The telecast was co-executive produced by Bradley Cooper along with Executive Producers David Jammy and Katy Mullan of Done + Dusted, Madeline Marotto, Stand Up To Cancer Co-Founders Lisa Paulsen and Pamela Oas Williams, and Bedonna Smith of Anonymous Content.

The telecast is available to watch here.