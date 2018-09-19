In the first trailer for the Jon S. Baird-directed Stan & Ollie, we get the first look at Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as they portray the legendary comedy duo of Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy as they go on their triumphant farewell tour.

Written by Jeff Pope, the movie takes us on their journey as they give one last hurrah as they bring their double act around the UK and Ireland. As seen in the trailer above, there are plenty of laughs and moments of drama, but with the support of their wives Lucille (Shirley Henderson) and Ida (Nina Arianda) – a formidable double act in their own right – the pair’s love of performing, as well as love for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public.

Stan & Ollie has been set as the closing night film of the 62nd BFI London Film Festival, which runs Oct. 10-21.