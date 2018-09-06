EXCLUSIVE: Spyscape, the experiential company focused on the world of secret intelligence whose recent expansion included hiring former WME agent Elia Infascelli as president, is continuing its ramp-up. At the Toronto Film Festival that begins today, it is unveiling it is launching a content division, and that it has hired film production veteran Allison Silver as COO to oversee it.

Silver most recently was EVP Worldwide Production at FilmNation, where she helped shepherd films including Oscar winner The King’s Speech along with The Imitation Game, Nebraska, The Bling Ring, Room and Pedro Almodovar’s The Skin I Live In, one of five Almodovar films she’s worked on. She previously had exec roles Miramax Films and Focus Features on pics including Brokeback Mountain and Broken Flowers.

At Spyscape, she will oversee a unit that will focus on its singular genre across film, TV and video games. The plan is to develop and produce its own content and partner on other productions. It already has been doing the latter, getting behind three John Le Carre stories — A Most Wanted Man, The Night Manager and Our Kind of Traitor — via equity investments in Ink Factory Films and others.

The company, which has a staff of 75 in Los Angeles, New York and London, recently opened an interactive museum in Manhattan. The brand offers access to a passionate spy genre fan base and teams with unrivaled knowledge of the genre, including relationships with key figures from station chiefs and former heads of major international spy agencies to investigative journalists, hackers and activists.

Spyscape was developed by private investment group Archimedia, whose investments include Aman Resorts, Moncler and Virgin Mobile.