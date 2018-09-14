Spotify’s Chief Marketing Officer Seth Farbman is leaving at the end of the month, in a departure that the music streaming service said was part of a broader realignment of its marketing efforts, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Farbman joined the company three and a half years ago as part of an effort to raise the company’s profile in preparation for an initial stock offering, though not everyone in the company was a fan of his work.

“He’s played a pivotal role in establishing our brand around the globe and building the remarkable team that will carry us into the future,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a statement.

Farbman’s departure is the latest in a number of executive exits over the past year, as the company evolved from scrappy startup to publicly traded entity with a $32.7 billion market valuation.

The departures include the head of creator services, Troy Carter, the head of U.S. label relations, Rob Harvey, the head of video, Tom Calderone, the head of artist and industry partnerships, Mark Williamson, and the global head of internal communications, Angela Watts.

“I came to Spotify to build a world-class marketing organization and establish the Spotify brand as the leader in music, culture and innovation,” Farbman said in a statement. “By all measures, we’ve achieved those goals, but we’ve also done something most companies only dream of doing – we’ve turned affinity for the Spotify experience into love for the brand. I have all the confidence in the creative, capable team in place.”