The SAG-AFTRA Foundation will bestow this year’s Patron of the Artists Awards on Spike Lee and Jeffrey Katzenberg at the group’s third annual Patron of the Artists Awards on November 8 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. The event will also honor Harrison Ford and Lady Gaga with Artists Inspiration Awards for their philanthropic work.

The Patron of the Artists Award honors “industry leaders who are champions of the arts and whose history of fostering creativity and creating opportunities for actors has made a positive impact on the acting profession and the performing arts,” the foundation said. The event benefits the nonprofit’s vital assistance and performers programs for SAG-AFTRA artists and its Storyline Online children’s literacy program.

Lee’s latest pic BlacKkKlansman has made more than $75 million worldwide since its August release and has catapulted into the awards-season race. Katzenberg, the former Disney boss who co-founded DreamWorks and later founded DreamWorks Animation, is currently working on his latest ventures WndrCo and NewTV.

We believe that the contributions made by performing artists to our society are not only valuable, but essential, and it’s not only the arts, but the artists who need a community of support,” SAG-AFTRA Foundation president JoBeth Williams said. “Jeffrey Katzenberg and Spike Lee are two leaders within our industry who have created opportunities, opened doors, nurtured careers and provided jobs to countless artists.”

“Mr. Lee and Mr. Katzenberg are innovators, leaders and champions of the arts, and of artists, and could not be more deserving of our Patron of the Artists Awards.”