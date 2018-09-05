EXCLUSIVE: After casting its web on San Diego Comic-Con, the cast and filmmakers from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse will bring their spidey sense to New York Comic Con at 11:30 AM Saturday, Oct. 6.

The Sony Pictures animated feature from Phil Lord & Christopher Miller starring Shameik Moore will swing into the Hulu Theater at Madison Square for NYCC to talk about the upcoming feature that focuses on Miles Morales (Moore), who discovers that he is one of many Spider-people from multiple dimensions. Others featured in the film are Jake Johnson who plays a past-his-prime Peter Parker that acts as Miles’ mentor and Hailee Steinfeld who steps into the role of Spider-Gwen.

During San Diego Comic-Con, audiences were treated to new, crazy-cool footage that changes the game when it comes to animated features. We were also introduced to new Spider-people including Spider-Man Noir voiced by the great Nicholas Cage, Penny Parker and her robot SPDR voiced by Kimiko Glenn and finally Spider-Ham voiced by comedian John Mulaney.

The NYCC panel may build on the well-received footage shown at SDCC with more scenes and details about the feature slated to hit theaters on Dec. 14.

Check out the special NYCC video post below that will be slinging its way through social media to announce the panel.