Southern Charm guest star John David (J.D.) Madison has been accused of raping and drugging a South Carolina woman, making him the second cast member from the Bravo reality series to face sexual assault allegations.

Previously, Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel was accused of sexual misconduct by a date and has since left the series. Real estate agent Ashley Perkins posted complaints against Ravenel online and told People magazine that her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, met Ravenel on dating app Tinder in October 2015, and that Ravenel sexually assaulted her.

In the latest incident, Madison – a South Carolina businessman and friend of Ravenel who recurs on the reality show – faces charges based on a confrontation that allegedly took place August 21, 2017. An unnamed South Carolina woman claims she went to a bar with Madison and another man following a small get-together at her home with friends.

The woman then alleged to FitsNews.com that Madison broke a glass on purpose, which distracted her and allowed him to slip a drug into her drink.

She claims she was eventually forcibly raped and sodomized by Madison early on Aug. 22.

The story in FitsNews, which spoke to the victim, claims another man present during the incident, chiropractor Jay Schwartz, was arrested on drug charges that same night. A female friend of the victim was also transported to a local hospital the same evening for unknown reasons.

Mount Pleasant police are reportedly investigating the allegations stemming from the 2017 incident. No arrests have been made. Bravo has not commented as yet.