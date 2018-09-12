What better way to stir up the fan base than rumors of cancellation? Comedy Central’s South Park took that route today, a sly wink at the post-Roseanne landscape.
In a new 15-second, mock-somber teaser, South Park plugs its upcoming 22nd season with a serious-sounding narrator intoning, “America has reached a crossroads. What will we do next?”
Then the black screen fills with the message “#cancelsouthpark.”
And yes, Twitter responded, with the South Park page retweeting some of the more vicious messages. (See them below).
“What the f*ck is going on?,” tweeted someone with a butterfly emoji in her name.
“That’s awesome!,” responded South Park.
“If they cancel South Park I will riot,” tweeted fatjerk.
“That’s sweet!” responded South Park.
There’s not much chance of Comedy Central following through on the suggestion, though. The Trey Parker-Matt Stone ‘toon has already been renewed for a 23rd season.
South Park returns to Comedy Central with new episodes on Sept. 26. Check out the teaser above, and read some tweets below…