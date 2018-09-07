EXCLUSIVE: In what looks to be the first deal on the ground here, a Toronto sale is near for Sony Pictures Classics to acquire multiple territories including domestic on Stan and Ollie, the John S. Baird-directed drama that follows the legendary comedy duo Laurel & Hardy, during their 1953 variety hall tour of Britain which began with low attendance and eventually became a hit with old and new fans. The film stars Steve Coogan as Stan Laurel, and John C. Reilly as Oliver Hardy, the iconic comedians. Stephanie Hyam, and Danny Huston also star. .Jeff Pope wrote the script. This is one of many films eOne is involved with at Toronto, as the company ramps up its output in tastemaker fare.

Sources said SPC is mulling a plan to launch in this Oscar season, to take advantage of the strong performances by Coogan and Reilly. Buyers sparked to a screening of the film yesterday morning at the Yong-Dundas Cineplex #10. Producing is eOne, BBC Films, and Fable Pictures. Faye Ward and Xavier Marchand are producing. CAA and eOne-owned Sierra/Affinity are repping the film but haven’t commented, not has SPC. Stay tuned.