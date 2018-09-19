EXCLUSIVE: Sony has greenlit a feature adaptation of the 2013 documentary 12 O’Clock Boys, about urban dirt-bike riders in Baltimore, from Overbrook Entertainment. The film is being produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, Caleeb Pinkett and Clarence Hammond of Overbrook. Casting is currently underway with a production start date aim for October.

Directed by Lotfy Nathan, the doc centered on Pug, a kid from the Westside eager to join the 12 O’Clock Boys’ ranks. Pug, who was filmed over a three year period starting when he was 13, reveres the Boys’ every move, and Nathan follows this young man through some of the most pivotal years of his life, providing a personal story within the broader depiction of the wild, dynamic world of the 12 O’Clock Boys.

The doc premiered at SXSW and was acquired by Oscilloscope Laboratories. It’s currently available to screen on Hulu.

Sony and Overbrook have previously worked together on film’s like Hitch, The Pursuit of Happyness, Hancock, The Karate Kid remake, and are teaming on the upcoming Bad Boys For Life sequel.