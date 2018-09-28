EXCLUSIVE: Joe Whitmore is joining Sony Pictures Entertainment effective Dec. 10 as Co-Head of Marketing for the studio’s specialty labels, TriStar Pictures, Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. He’ll serve alongside Danielle Misher, who is also Co-Head of Marketing. Both will report to Josh Greenstein, Sony Pictures’ President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution.

Screen Gems; TrSstar Pictures

Whitmore will be arriving from Paramount Pictures where he served as EVP Worldwide Marketing and Creative Content and oversaw the studio’s creative global content initiatives and broadcast promotions for their theatrical campaigns. Whitmore replaces Damon Wolf at Sony who departed this summer for a position at Lionsgate as their President of Worldwide Marketing.

At Sony, Whitmore will be responsible for developing and implementing the creative strategies for campaigns, including the creation of trailers, posters, and television ads. He will partner with Misher on the overall campaign and creative strategies across all titles.

Whitmore has worked in the film marketing sphere for more than two decades on 250-plus campaigns including the Mission: Impossible franchise, the Star Trek franchise, A Quiet Place, Arrival, Interstellar, The Big Short, The Wolf of Wall Street, the Paranormal Activity franchise, and Daddy’s Home 1 & 2. Whitmore won a Clio for his work on The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water. He’s an eight-year vet of Paramount, and prior to his tenure there, worked as an executive at New Line Cinema and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

Misher will continue to co-head the department and has been an integral part of such successes as Don’t Breathe, Baby Driver, and this summer’s sleeper hit, Searching. The department is currently working on The Front Runner, Greyhound and The Untitled Mr. Rogers / Tom Hanks Project, among others.