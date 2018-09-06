Nearly four years after it jolted Hollywood and threw a wrench into international relations, the Sony hack will once again take center stage in LA today.

The Department of Justice today made public a criminal complaint filed against a North Korean citizen for his involvement in a conspiracy to conduct destructive cyberattacks around the world, including the Sony Pictures hack. These attacks damaged massive amounts of computer hardware and resulted in extensive loss of data, money and other resources.

The complaint, filed on June 8, alleges that Park Jin Hyok (박진혁) was a member of a hacking team sponsored by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea., known as the “Lazarus Group.” Park allegedly worked for a North Korean government front company, Chosun Expo Joint Venture, to support the government’s malicious cyber ativities.

The government alleges this group was behind the 2014 attack on Sony Pictures Entertainment; and numerous other attacks or intrusions on the entertainment, financial services, defense, technology and virtual currency industries, as well as academia and electric utilities, the government said.

“This complaint exposes a vast and audacious scheme by the North Korean government to utilize computer intrusions as a means to support the varied goals of their regime,” said Paul Delacourt, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, in a prepared statement.

According to the allegations contained in the criminal complaint, Park was a computer programmer who worked for over a decade for the Korean government front company, which is also known as the Korea Expo Joint Venture. The company, with offices in China and North Korea, is tied to Lab 110, a component of DPRK military intelligence.

Park and his group of cyber criminals engaged in a variety of malicious activities — including spear-phishing campaigns, destructive malware attacks, exfiltration of data, theft of funds from bank accounts, ransomware extortion, and propagating “worm” viruses to create botnets.

Officials will lay out a case showing a far-reaching scheme perpetrated by the isolated nation, a stance that is starkly different from the warm-and-fuzzy view of the ruthless regime expressed recently by President Donald Trump.

Just this morning, Trump tweeted, “Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims ‘unwavering faith in President Trump.’ Thank you Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!”

The Associated Press reported that a North Korean who is believed to have operated out of China will be among those charged. The U.S. has long maintained that North Korea was responsible for the cyberattack, which resulted in the disclosure of tens of thousands of leaked emails and other materials. The Seth Rogen comedy The Interview, a spoof centered on North Korea with a plot about the effort to assassinate Kim, wound up being put online by hackers on the eve of its release.

Sony wound up canceling the theatrical release after threats were made to theaters. The studio eventually posted it on YouTube, a remarkable turn of events for a major wide release in a time before Netflix streaming Will Smith and Michael Bay movies.

Sony eventually settled a class-action suit by employees over leaked information, agreeing to pay $8 million.

The DOJ has charged hackers in China, Iran and Russia aiming to dissuade foreign powers from accommodating those who would attack U.S. corporations. That mission is a close cousin to one of the week’s hot topics, social media’s role in such attacks. Facebook’s Sheryl Sandburg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday, conceding that they have work to do on many fronts, including security, transparency and fraud.