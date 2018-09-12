Sony Pictures Television has acquired a stake in British drama indie Eleventh Hour Films.

The Hollywood studio has taken a minority stake in the company, which produces series such as Foyle’s War and Safe House for ITV and New Blood for BBC One. It is run by Jill Green, who produced George Clooney-fronted feature film The American.

The deal will give Sony access to Eleventh Hour productions to distribute around the world.

It comes after Sony and Eleventh Hour Films struck a number of separate deals; in November 2017, they partnered on UFO drama Rendlesham and last month Sony funded eight episodes of teen superspy drama Alex Rider. The two companies are also working on drama The Caine Mutiny, an eight-part event serial adapted by Anthony Horowitz from the Pulitzer Prize Novel by Herman Wouk.

Wayne Garvie, President, International Production, Sony Pictures Television said, “We are thrilled to be deepening our relationship with the passionate and visionary women of EHF, who are among the sharpest and most motivated producers we’ve met. We look forward to seeing their strong roster of projects develop further and helping them achieve their future vision for the business.”

Nicole Finnan, EHF’s Managing Director, added, “This is an exciting and natural extension of our already strong relationship with Wayne and his team. It will help fulfill EHF’s ambition for our content to have a truly global reach and adds greater strategic muscle worldwide. Jill Green, Chief Executive of EHF, adds: “This is an exciting growth phase, driven out of a dynamic team and great talent relationships.”