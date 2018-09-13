Blake Webber, the social media influencer who has been christened the “voice over comedian of Instagram,” has signed with Gersh.

Webber is best known for his trademark voiceover comedy videos, in which he adds his own distinct voice (which falls somewhere between South Park‘s Eric Cartman and comedian Bobcat Goldthwait) to videos of celebrities such as Cardi B, Amber Rose and Kim Kardashian.

The Webber character, which is the creation of Los Angeles-based comedian Aristotle Georgeson, gained a significant social media following after he was featured on Vice. He now boasts nearly 1 million followers on Instagram, and tens of thousands on other platforms.

Georgeson rose to social media prominence (or, rather, notoriety) for the Blake Vapes character from 2015, in which dons a signature “Hi Haters” hat and talks about how his life revolves around blowing “dope-ass clouds.” His other projects include the YouTube series including “#Killinit, Blake Pranks and 30 for 30. He is also known as half of the comedic DJ duo, Double Dare Music.

In addition to Gersh, Webber is repped by Sam Leigh at inArtists and Naader Banki at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP.