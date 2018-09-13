Shaun Toub (Homeland) is set for a recurring role opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs in TNT’s Snowpiercer, a futuristic thriller based on the acclaimed 2013 movie of the same name by Bong Joon-ho, from Marty Adelstein’s Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T. Snowpiercer is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, It centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in this riveting television adaptation. Toub will play Terence. Charming, conniving, and ultimately dangerous, Terence rules the Black Market with an enigmatic power. A janitor turned gangster, he inspires fierce loyalty in his army of minions. Toub is known for his key recurring role as Majid Javadi on Homeland. His other recent TV credits include a recurring on Scandal and guest roles on The Brave and Wisdom of the Crowd. He’ll next be seen in upcoming feature Ghosts of War. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and LINK Entertainment.

Clementine Nicholson (Underworld: Blood Wars) has booked a recurring role on the second season of History’s medieval drama series Knightfall. Starring Tom Cullen, Knightfall, from A+E Studios, Jeremy Renner’s The Combine and Midnight Radio, goes inside the medieval politics and warfare of the Knights Templar, the most powerful, wealthy and mysterious military order of the Middle Ages who were entrusted with protecting Christianity’s most precious relics. Knightfall goes deep into the clandestine world of this legendary brotherhood of warrior monks to learn who these knights were, how they lived, and what they died believing. Nicholson will play Margaret, Princess of Burgundy, the devoted wife of Prince Louis of France (Tom Forbes). Upon joining Louis in Paris and eager to produce an heir to the French throne, Margaret will discover what life is really like as a member of the royal family and the future Queen of France. Nicholson starred opposite Kate Beckinsale and Theo James in Underworld: Blood Wars as Nordic vampire Lena. She is repped by D2 Management and Conway/Vangelder.