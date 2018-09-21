Those Who Kill alumna Kerry O’Malley is set for a recurring role opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs in TNT’s Snowpiercer, a futuristic thriller based on the acclaimed 2013 movie of the same name by Bong Joon-ho, from Marty Adelstein’s Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T. Snowpiercer is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, It centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in this riveting television adaptation. O’Malley will play Lilah Folger, a former corporate lawyer who came from old money. She fiercely protects her own, in particular her daughter LJ (Annalise Basso) and the rest of first class with whom she shares a vested interest in maintaining their security and privilege. O’Malley was a series regular on Those Who Kill and recurred on Showtime’s Masters of Sex, Shameless, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and most recently Amazon’s The Last Tycoon and Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. She’s repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Primary Wave.

Rob Benedict (Supernatural) has booked a recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of Amazon’s Bosch. Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, Bosch stars Titus Welliver as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddick as Deputy Chief Irvin Irving. Benedict will play Victor Hansen, a responsible, concerned, doctor who runs a group therapy for addicted vets. Benedict recently shot a lead role in indie feature, 30 Miles From Nowhere. He’s best known for portraying God on the CW’s Supernatural and also appeared on Masters of Sex, Shameless, Franklin & Bash, and The Mentalist. He’s repped by Thruline Entertainment and SMS Talent.