FX has ordered a third season of Snowfall, its drama series about the start of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles. The network is planning a 2019 debut for the new season, and the news comes just ahead of the Season 2 finale which airs Thursday.

“It has been great to see Snowfall’s audience and critical acclaim grow in its second season,” said Eric Schrier, who with Nick Grad is president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions. “The creative team has done a fantastic job and we have high hopes for season three.”

Season 2, which was renewed five episodes into its freshman run, follows the ensemble of characters as they intersect and overlap within the mosaic of Los Angeles entering 1984, all of them working toward their ultimate goals of money, power and influence. Damson Idris, Carter

Hudson), Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Emily Rios star.

Snowfall, from FX Productions, is executive produced by Singleton, Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London and Trevor Engelson. Andron is showrunner.