In the new promo for the premiere of the 44th season of Saturday Night Live, host Adam Driver walks through the halls of Studio 8H in what looks like a dramatic fragrance ad from the late ’80s. As he waxes poetic about returning to host the season premiere on Sept. 29 with musical guest Kanye West, he remembers his first time hosting in 2016.

“The first time hosting is always a blur,” he says with gravitas in the promo. “It’s a battle you barely remember any of it.”

The BlacKkKlansman star continues: “When the stars align and you slay the beast it wants you back for seconds.” But as he reminisces, his inner monologue is constantly interrupted with a snippet from the Aladdin sketch he did the first time he hosted — and he gets frustrated.

At the end of it all, Kate McKinnon admits she sabotaged his promo by incessantly inserting the Aladdin sketch because she wanted to be in the sketch instead of Cecily Strong. She then forces him to re-enact the sketch which makes it uncomfortable, awkward and funny for all of us.

