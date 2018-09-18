EXCLUSIVE: Skydance said today that Jack Horner has been named SVP Corporate Communications and Publicity. In the new role, he will be responsible for devising and implementing the communications strategies and overseeing domestic and international public relations efforts on behalf of Skydance Media and its properties.

Horner joins Skydance from Warner Bros Entertainment, where he most recently handled media relations and strategy for the studio as VP Worldwide Corporate Communications. Prior to that, he served as chief spokesman and media strategist for Warner Bros Pictures for close to six years.

“Jack’s vast experience in corporate communications and trade publicity along with his strong media relationships make him the ideal executive to lead Skydance Media’s public relations efforts and we’re excited to welcome him to our team,” said Anne Globe, Skydance chief marketing officer. “Jack will play a pivotal role shaping and communicating our overall growth story and brand messaging as we continue to expand our film, TV, animation and interactive businesses.”

Skydance Media

Most recently at Warners, Horner was promoted to work with Dee Dee Myers, EVP Worldwide Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, and Paul McGuire, SVP Worldwide Corporate Communications, on broader corporate strategy issues. Throughout his tenure on the Burbank, CA lot, Horner has worked with such WB executives as Greg Silverman, former president of Creative Development and Worldwide Production; former president of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution Sue Kroll; current president of Worldwide Marketing Blair Rich; and current chairman of Warner Bros Motion Picture Group Toby Emmerich.

Horner handled corporate issues related to more than 100 Warner Bros releases including tentpoles Batman V. Superman, It and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; award winners such as Mad Max: Fury Road; and more challenging titles such as King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Pan.

Horner also worked at News Corp prior to its split, based in New York, as VP Corporate Affairs and Corporate Communications. He joined the company as a director and speechwriter, ultimately expanding his responsibilities to include crisis management, acting as a senior spokesman and being part of the team that handled the significant hacking scandal at the company’s UK subsidiary.

Horner is a graduate of Yale and holds a master’s degree from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. He began his career as a Teach for America corps member in Los Angeles.

David Ellison’s Skydance Media recently saw its Paramount co-production Mission: Impossible – Fallout become Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing movie worldwide and the best in the spy franchise with $761 million globally and $216.2M in North America. Upcoming features include Top Gun: Maverick, 6 Underground, Gemini Man and the new Terminator movie. Skydance Television’s current slate includes two Emmy-nominated series, Grace and Frankie and Altered Carbon; Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan; Condor; and Foundation.