Skydance Media, in partnership with ZAG, has acquired the live-action feature film and television rights to the global animated phenom Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.

Under the deal, Skydance plans to develop and produce the first-ever live-action adaptations based on the hit property with an anticipated release in 2020. The critically praised, award-winning animated television series developed and produced by Jeremy Zag follows two heroes—Ladybug and Cat Noir—as they protect the city of Paris from super villains.

Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir follows the adventures of two seemingly typical teens with secret identities, Marinette and Adrien, who magically transform into superheroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir. As secret superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir are partners in the action. But in the daytime, Marinette is just a normal girl, living a normal life. Cat Noir will do anything to support and impress Ladybug, but does not know this is Marinette from his class. Marinette, the regular girl, in turn dreams of Adrien and simply gets little response. When evil threatens Paris, their beloved City of Lights, can they beat the unexpected villains? Miraculous taps into first love, secrets, friends, magic, duality and the romance of Paris.

ZAG’s animated series Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir airs in over 120 countries worldwide. Winner of the 2018 Teen Choice Award for Choice Animated Series, the series regularly tops the kids 4-11 demo. It also has a passionate and active teen fan base, with over a million global subscribers and more than 300 million Instagram followers. With over 350 consumer product licensees worldwide, merchandise passed the $100 million mark in retail sales in 2017.

“Jeremy and everyone at ZAG have done a tremendous job in creating and building Miraculous into the massive pop culture sensation it is today,” said Jesse Sisgold, President and COO Skydance Media. “We look forward to partnering with them to expand this incredible universe into the world of live-action.”

The series first premiered September 1, 2015 on EBS1, followed by a debut on TF1 in France on October 19, 2015. The series debuted in the U.S. on December 6, 2015 on Nickelodeon and the following January on Disney Channel in the UK and Ireland. A Christmas special was released in 2016 and the second season premiered in French on TF1 and in English on Disney Channel UK in 2017. Netflix acquired the U.S. video-on-demand streaming rights and further seasons are in production.

“I am thrilled to partner with Skydance to create live-action adaptations of Miraculous. It’s been my long-time dream to bring this world to life,” said Jeremy Zag, Founder and CEO ZAG. “The Skydance team really understands and embraces the vision we have for this very special super hero love story. They have an incredible track record of producing exciting action with compelling characters and are the perfect team to express the magic and adventure of Ladybug and Cat Noir.”