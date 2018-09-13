European pay-TV giant Sky has teamed with The Walking Dead studio Skybound Entertainment on a mobile gaming venture that will produce “comic books for the iPhone generation”.

The two companies are launching Skybound Stories, will use new and existing IP to create mobile narrative gaming experiences.

Narrative gaming works across multiple platforms and allows for rich, immersive storytelling. Skybound Stories will seek episodic and character-driven narratives where the player becomes the protagonist, making choices that matter to the storyline.

Skybound Stories will create new IP for standalone games while seeking to exploit IP from Sky’s forthcoming original productions across Europe, which include Britannia, Babylon Berlin and Gomorrah.

Gary Davey, Managing Director of Content at Sky said, “I am very excited about this venture. This is comic books for the iPhone generation. Interactive story-telling, designed for mobile consumption is a fascinating new field for us. And it’s great to now explore it with the masters of the craft.”

Dan Murray, President of Skybound Interactive, added, “A constant goal at Skybound is to deliver new and existing fans with the best content possible. Our deal with Sky allows us to dive deeper into already cherished worlds in a creative way, inviting players to become a part of the story.”