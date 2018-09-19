Tim Roth is back as ex-police chief Jim Worth in the second season of Sky drama Tin Star and the pay-TV broadcaster has unveiled the first images.

The first season launched on Sky Atlantic in the UK and Amazon in the U.S. last year.

After being left destroyed by the chaos that had followed Jim and his alcoholic alter ego Jack Devlin, played by Roth from the UK, the second seasons picks up with the unlikely hero cut off in the remote Rockies wilderness with his grieving and shell-shocked family struggling to come to terms with their ordeal. Seeking refuge from her own parents, Anna is taken in by the God-fearing Nickel family, headed up by Pastor Johan, played by John Lynch his wife Sarah, played by Anamaria Marinca, and daughter Rosa, played by Jenessa Grant, and hidden with the Ammonites – a religious community close to Little Big Bear.

However, the peaceful prairie family are harbouring secrets of their own and it’s not long before Anna is forced to seek her father’s help, as an altogether more hellish threat emerges. If Jim is to find a way to save his family, atone for his sins he must form an uneasy alliance in the battle for forgiveness.

Sky

Created by Rowan Joffe and produced by Kudos, Christina Hendricks, Genevieve O’Reilly and Abigail Lawrie return. The 10-part second series, which was filmed in Calgary, Canada, is scheduled to air in 2019.