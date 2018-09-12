Pay-TV giant Sky and British broadcaster Channel 4 has struck a landmark content swap deal featuring Tim Roth-fronted drama Tin Star, Paul Abbott’s cop drama No Offence and live coverage of the F1 British Grand Prix.

The deal will see C4 air the first season of the Kudos-produced arctic crime drama as well as live coverage of the motor racing, which Sky holds the rights for, while Sky will get access to a range of box-sets including No Offence and foreign-language titles from Walter Presents. The latter will make the third season of the AbottVision-produced series as a box-set for viewers to binge.

This is the first deal of its kind between two rival British broadcasters and comes as networks are beginning to work together to ward off the threat of digital players such as Netflix and Amazon. Yesterday, BBC chief Tony Hall confirmed that the public broadcaster was partnering with C4 and ITV on a new digital service.

Alex Mahon, Chief Executive Officer of Channel 4, said, “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to establish such an exciting and innovative partnership with Sky which will ensure that the British Grand Prix and highlights of the 2019 Formula 1 Championship remain available on free-to-air television for UK viewers.”

Stephen van Rooyen, Chief Executive Officer of Sky UK & ROI, said, “Today’s partnership is the start of a new era of collaboration between Sky, Channel 4 and, we hope, other British broadcasters. Not only will this innovative partnership benefit viewers, watching via Sky or free-to-air, but it will further strengthen the ecosystem of UK broadcasters and British originated content.”