Sky has invested $2M in TV technology company SDVI alongside Fox, Turner and Discovery.

The companies have participated in a new round of funding for the Silicon Valley firm, which provides cloud-based services to manages their content supply chains. Fox, Turner and Discovery have worked with the company and have also previously invested.

It is Sky’s latest technology investment and follows a $4M investment in Israeli venture capital firm Remagine Ventures, a recently launched Tel Aviv-based fund managed by former ProSiebenSat1.Media investor Kevin Baxpehler and former Google Ventures Europe partner Eze Vidra that invests in tech and entertainment firms.

Sky has been investing in start-ups since 2012 and opened an office in Silicon Valley in 2014. It has invested in over 20 companies including Roku, 1Mainstream, Elemental, The Rights Xchange and Drone Racing League.

Emma Lloyd, Group Director of Business Development and Partnerships at Sky said, “This new deal shows Sky’s ongoing ambition to invest in pioneering and disruptive emerging technologies that can enhance our products and customer offering. This is an exciting opportunity to gain insights from a leading provider of supply chain management to improve the efficiency of a core part of Sky’s business.”

Lawrence R Kaplan, Co-Founder and CEO at SDVI added, “This strategic investment allows SDVI to partner with a true, global leader in television and media, while expanding our strong US position across Europe. SDVI and Sky have very strong alignment on the strategic future of media supply chain technologies and analytics, and this investment ensures our two companies continue to learn and grow together.”