EXCLUSIVE: Everyone’s had those awkward family dinners where the discussion turns uncomfortable, if not downright unpleasant. That’s certainly what happens in this clip from Simple Wedding, a comedy starring and executive produced by Rita Wilson, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Tara Grammy that premieres Friday at the Los Angeles Film Festival. Take a look above.

Los Angeles Film Festival

The logline describes Mainstay Entertainment’s Simple Wedding as a romantic comedy about a young Iranian-American woman and the lengths she goes to in order to appease her parents and their need to see her settled down. But there’s plenty of subplot discussed in the clip — and how.

The film also stars Christopher O’Shea, Maz Jobrani, Houshang Touzie, Peter Mackenzie, James Eckhouse, Rebecca Henderson, Aleque Reid, Jaleh Modjallal, Angelica Gibbs & Ryan-James Hatanaka. Sara Zandieh directed it from a script she wrote with Stephanie Wu and also serves as producer alongside Ray Moheet and Norman Aladjem.

CAA is handling sales for Simple Wedding, which premieres at 7 PM Friday at the ArcLight Culver City. The Los Angeles Film Festival opens today and continues through September 28.