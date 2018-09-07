EXCLUSIVE: Man Seeking Woman creator Simon Rich has signed a two-year overall deal with ABC Studios. Under the pact, he has landed a put pilot commitment at ABC for a family comedy headlined and produced by The Last Man on Earth star Kristen Schaal — a match made in cult favorite, off-kilter comedy heaven.

Written and executive produced by Rich, the untitled family comedy told from a child’s perspective is about working together, overcoming adversity and getting the monsters in your closet not to eat you.

Rich previously had an overall deal with FX Prods., which was behind his comedy series Man Seeking Woman that ran on FXX for three seasons. He also created the upcoming TBS anthology comedy series Miracle Workers starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi. He is an accomplished novelist and has written for Saturday Night Live, The Simpsons and Pixar. His short stories have appeared in The New Yorker and The Harvard Lampoon. He is repped by UTA and Eastman & Eastman.

ABC

Schaal is coming off a starring role opposite Will Forte on the well-received Fox comedy series The Last Man on Earth, which ran on Fox for four seasons. Schaal also voices one of the leads on Fox’s Emmy-winning animated comedy series Bob’s Burgers. She was a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and her feature credits include A Walk in the Woods, Dinner for Schmucks and Boundaries. She is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn.