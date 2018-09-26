Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, and Friday Night Lights alum Taylor Kitsch are set to co-star in 17 Bridges, the action thriller that will be led by Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. The pic hails from STXfilms, which acquired the spec in 2016. MWM Studios, the company behind the Oscar-nominated film, Hell or High Water, has come on board to produce the pic alongside Boseman as well as Joe and Anthony Russo.

Brian Kirk is directing from a screenplay by Adam Mervis with revisions by Matt Carnahan. The pic will hit theaters July 12.

The plot follows a disgraced NYPD detective (Boseman), who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 17 bridges to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.

Logan Coles, Boseman’s writing and producing partner, and Gigi Pritzker (Hell or High Water) are also producers, while Rachel Shane and Adrian Alperovich will serve as executive producers, and Melissa Rucker a co-producer, all on behalf of MWM. Larocca will exec produce the film under the Russo’s AGBO banner.

Drew Simon and Kate Vorhoff will oversee production for the studio.

Simmons, who won the Oscar for his supporting role in Whiplash, can next be seen in Sony’s Jason Reitman-directed political drama, The Front Runner. Miller last appeared on the big screen in The Catcher Was a Spy and next stars in the indie American Woman. Kitsch’s recent films include Only the Brave and American Assassin.

Simmons is repped by Gersh; Miller by WME and United Agents in the U.K.; Kitsch by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.