British drama Stan Lee’s Lucky Man is heading to the U.S. after on-demand horror platform Shudder struck a deal for the James Nesbitt-fronted series.

The first three seasons of the series, which is produced by Downton Abbey indie Carnival Films, will be available on the AMC Networks-owned platform. The show has only previously been available to purchase via Apple iTunes.

Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, which was co-created by the comic book giant, is a story about luck, fate, gambling, superstition and the consequences of our actions. It follows DI Harry Clayton – a brilliant, yet troubled cop from London’s notorious Murder Squad who is also a compulsive gambler in danger of losing his family. As he’s approaching rock bottom, he meets the beautiful and enigmatic Eve at a casino who gives him a mysterious bracelet that grants him with the power to control luck. But it comes at a price. It was originally commissioned by Sky.

Nesbitt said, “I’m really proud of the success of Lucky Man in the UK and it gives me great pleasure that our show is now being shown on an incredibly brilliant platform such as AMC’s Shudder.”

Lee said, “I’ve always been captivated by the subject of luck, and I thought it would be fascinating to explore a character who is bestowed an immense amount of fortune, but with a twist: the good comes with the bad. Turns out, I was right. I’m thrilled that U.S. audiences will now be lucky enough to see Stan Lee’s Lucky Man.”

“Stan Lee’s Lucky Man is an ingenious supernatural twist on the crime thriller,” added Craig Engler, General Manager of Shudder. “It’s exactly the kind of innovative series that Shudder members love and expect from us.”