Shonda Rhimes, Jada Pinkett Smith, Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade have added their names to the co-producers team for Broadway’s upcoming American Son starring Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale in a story tackling, among other subjects, race and law enforcement.

The additional co-producers announced today also include NFL player-turned-actor Nnamdi Asomugha and businessman/author Steve Stoute. The play is produced by Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street, Jeffry Richards, Rebecca Gold and Will Trice.

The play, written by Christopher Demos-Brown and directed by Tony-winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun), stars Washington and Pasquale as the estranged parents of a missing teenage boy, brought together in a Florida police station when the boy’s empty car is found during a traffic stop.

“Christopher Demos-Brown has written a play that dives deep into the big questions of who we are as a nation,” said Washington, “by exploring the intimate relationships within a family caught at the crossroads of love, loss, identity and community. After reading the script I was immediately enthralled by the world of the play and the gripping circumstances that these characters are facing.”

The new line-up of co-producers suggests some investment in the project, as well as a very public endorsement. The new producers are not expected to take a hands-on approach to the production’s development.

Also in the cast are Eugene Lee and Jeremy Jordan.

American Son‘s 16-week limited engagement begins previews Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Booth Theatre, with an opening night of Sunday, Nov. 4.