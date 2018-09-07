EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed DeWanda Wise, star of Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It.

Wise, who was at UTA, plays the lead, Nola Darling, on She’s Gotta Have It, a reimagining of Lee’s influential 1986 movie, which has been renewed for a second season to premiere next year. Her series credits also include Shots Fired, Underground, Boardwalk Empire, and The Good Wife.

In features, Wise will next be seen in The Weekend, opposite Sasheer Zamata and Tone Bell, which is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next week. She recently completed production in the Netflix Original, Someone Great, starring opposite Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow and Rosario Dawson, which is set to debut next year. Her film credits also include “How to Tell You’re a Douchbag, which Wise starred in and executive produced, Spinning into Butter, and Precious.

Earlier this year, Wise landed a plum role in Captain Marvel but had to exit the movie over a scheduling conflict with Season 2 of She’s Gotta Have it.

On stage, Wise can be seen next in The Atlantic Theater Company’s Off-Broadway production of Fireflies, by Donja R. Love. In 2016, she ventured into screenwriting and wrote the short-film, Where You Go, which premiered at Cannes.

Wise continues to be managed by Bold Management & Production.