Into The Badlands’ Sherman Augustus has signed with APA for theatrical and commercial representation. Augustus plays the series regular role of Nathaniel Moon on AMC’s Into the Badlands. His other credits include Westworld, Bones, Dexter and a recurring on American Odyssey. Augustus also was featured in the August issue of Emmy magazine. Augustus signed with Zero Gravity Management in June.

Samaire Armstrong has signed with Zero Gravity Management. Best known for her work on The OC and Entourage, Armstrong starred as lead June O’Malley in feature Carter and June. She was also a series regular on Resurrection and Dirty Sexy Money. Armstrong continues to be repped by Abrams Artists Agency and attorney Rick Genow.