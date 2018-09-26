EXCLUSIVE: Fresh from becoming the first woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for GLOW, Shauna Duggins has signed with Sentient Entertainment to pave a path toward directing film and television. Duggins has a long career in the stunt world, doubling for Cate Blanchette, Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron. She has been Jennifer Garner’s long time stunt double going back to Alias, and served that role in Peppermint.

Duggins’ work as a stunt coordinator encompasses Game of Thrones, Ray Donovan, Alias, Fringe, Showtime’s Kidding, and the Netflix series GLOW. She has also received World Stunt Awards for her work on female driven action films such as Charlie’s Angels and Fast Five.

Duggins got to be second unit director on an episode of GLOW. Sentient, led by Renee Tab, will help her transition to more directorial work. Tab was exec producer on Peppermint.