EXCLUSIVE: Is Gotham calling on one of Batman’s biggest foes for its swan song? Nikita alum Shane West has been tapped for a villainous recurring role on the upcoming fifth and final season of the Batman prequel drama series on Fox.

Fox

He will play Eduardo Dorrance, an old Army buddy of Jim Gordon’s (Ben McKenzie). Having lost touch with Jim after the war, Dorrance returns to Gotham years later, leading a team of elite soldiers with the goal of helping Gordon restore order to No Man’s Land. But as the scales fall from Gordon’s eyes, he realizes Dorrance’s true intentions in Gotham are much darker and more evil than he could have believed.

There is no further information, but Eduardo Dorrance is believed to be related to a well-known villain in the Batman comic universe, Sir Edmund Dorrance, aka King Snake, who is the father of another big bad: Bane. It is conceivable that Eduardo could be Bane himself. It would make sense for Gotham to go out with a bang, bringing in iconic character(s) from the comic book franchise for its last season.

This marks West’s return to Gotham producer Warner Bros. TV, where he previously starred on Nikita and co-starred on ER. He most recently starred in WGN America‘s drama series Salem. The actor, whose feature credits include The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and A Walk to Remember, is repped by Paradigm and Management 360.