Jess Gabor (The Twin) and Luis Guzmán (Code Black) are set for recurring roles in the upcoming ninth season of Showtime’s Shameless. In addition, Bob Saget (Fuller House) has been tapped for a guest-starring role.

In Season 9, political fervor hits the South Side and the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands. A few highlights: Frank (William H. Macy) sees financial opportunity in campaigning and decides to give voice to the underrepresented South Side working man. Fiona (Emmy Rossum) tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble hoping to catapult herself into the upper echelon. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie’s niece, Xan (Amirah Johnson). Ian (Cameron Monaghan) faces the consequences of his crimes as the Gay Jesus movement takes a destructive turn.

Showtime

Gabor will play Kelly Keefe, the tough-as-nails daughter of an Army officer and West Point alumnus, who takes over the life of Carl (Ethan Cutkosky). Guzmán will portray Mikey O’Shea. Frank (Macy) meets his match in O’Shea, a fellow lush and contender in an ad campaign competition to find the new face of Hobo Loco, a cheap liquor aimed at fraternities and alcoholics.

Saget will play Father D’Amico, a priest Kev (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) have to answer to when they run into show-and-tell trouble with the nuns at their twins’ local Catholic pre-school.

Gabor appeared in The Twin for Lifetime and in guest roles on Notorious and Criminal Minds, among other credits. She’s repped by LINK and Sovereign Talent Group.

Guzmán’s recent TV credits include Code Black, Roadies and Narcos. He’ll next be seen on the big screen in The Padre, set for release next month. He’s repped by Gersh and manager Michael Bregman.

Saget was most recently seen reprising his role as Danny Tanner on Netflix’s Fuller House. His other credits include Nightcap, Grandfathered, Legit and Super Fun Night. He’s repped by ICM Partners.

Shameless‘ expanded 14-episode Season 9 will air in two parts, premiering September 9 and January 20.

Created by Paul Abbott, Shameless is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells and Nancy M. Pimental.