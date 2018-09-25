Seth Meyers captured the crazy of the day’s news cycle on Late Night.

It started when the media thought Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had resigned, or been fired, for having suggested – or joking – a year ago that he wear a wire and record President Donald Trump to expose the chaos consuming the administration.

“We’re on the brink of constitutional crisis because nobody could tell if Rod was joking or not?!” Meyers marveled. “Can I just make a suggestion to all civil servants in our justice system? Don’t make jokes. Jokes are broken now. We made so many jokes about how hilarious it would be if Trump was president that it came true.”

Late last week, the media had lavished praise on Trump because, while expressing support for his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, he did not wake up at 5 AM to scream-tweet at Christine Blasey Ford who has alleged Kavanaugh assaulted says when he a student at Georgetown Prep, pinning her on a bed at a house party, attempting to remove her clothes, and covering her mouth when she tried to scream.

“Oh my god, you guys, how can you keep falling for this Restrained Trump act after three years?!” Meyers asked the media. “It’s like a monkey watching a magic trick.”

“The media can’t help themselves,” Meyers acknowledged, adding, “I get it. It can get repetitive for me, coming out here every night, telling you the president is crazy.”

“But I’m not going to tell you he is cured, just for a [expletive] change of pace.”