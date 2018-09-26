Seth Meyers mocked Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s Fox News Channel interview, in which Kavanaugh told Martha MacCallum he was a virgin during high school and “many years” after that.

Kavanaugh made this revelation in response to questions about a professor who alleges Kavanaugh locked her in a room during his Georgetown Prep days, tried to rip off her clothes and put his hand over her mouth. Christine Ford is set to testify Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Kavanaugh’s also been accused of thrusting his penis in a female classmate’s face during a drinking game while they both were students at Yale.

“It does not matter if you were a virgin,” Meyers shot back at Kavanaugh. “Devoting yourself to celibacy does not mean you cannot be a sexual assaulter… just ask thousand of priests.”

“You are being accused of sexual assault, not sexual intercourse,” Meyers continued.

“Those things have nothing to do with each other. It’s like saying I couldn’t have robbed that bank – I’m a virgin.”

Meyers also called a non-starter Kavanaugh’s interview boast he was friends with women during high school and college.

“That’s like saying you’re a vegetarian because you did not eat your dog,” Meyers blasted.

The late-night host, speaking for many, suggested men accused of sexual misdeeds stop using their wives as a prop, as did Kavanaugh during his interview, following in the footsteps of many.

Meyers called it “a horrible thing to do to a woman while you’re trying to prove you don’t do horrible things to women.”