Seth Meyers used his “A Closer Look” segment tonight on Late Night to do a deep dive on today’s riveting Senate Judiciary Committee hearing over the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

It was never in doubt who Meyers thought was the more credible witness, calling Ford’s testimony “a towering act of courage given the trauma she survived,” and while referring to Kavanaugh as “angry, defiant and stole a page out of Trump’s playbook by claiming with zero evidence that the allegations were part of a left-wing conspiracy to destroy him.”

The latter point included a clip of Kavanaugh saying that the hearings were part of a left-wing conspiracy and revenge on behalf of the Clintons.

“Think this was a revenge plot by the Clintons? That’s insane,” Meyers said. “Republicans always act like they’re in a slasher film and the killer around every corner is Hillary Clinton.”

Horror films and disasters were a recurring theme in the bit, which included Meyers noting that “even Fox News, the network that spends all day parroting Republican talking points, said Dr. Ford’s testimony was bad for the GOP.”

“You know it’s bad when Fox News calls it a disaster — Fox News will say anything to make Republicans feel better,” Meyers quipped. “If the Hindenberg had been built by Republicans, the Fox News headline would have been this.” The screen flashed to a photo of the Hindenberg disaster, with the faux FNC chyron reading “Republicans on fire!”

At one point he also referred to committee chair Sen. Chuck Grassley as the Cryptkeeper from Tales From the Crypt.”

Meyers also marveled at Ford’s “grace and composure under unimaginable pressure which she owed no one,” pointing to the part of her testimony about how the brain’s hippocampus and memory functions work.

“She gave a detailed anatomy of the hippocampus and the memory centers in the brain to a roomful of guys who look like they eat brains,” he said, flashing shots of GOP senators Grassley, Orrin Hatch and Lindsey Graham.

Check out the video above.