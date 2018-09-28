Warner Bros has set Portlandia director and co-creator Jonathan Krisel to helm its feature film Sesame Street, Deadline has confirmed. The live-action film based on the iconic kids series (now at WarnerMedia sibling HBO) will be a musical, according to Variety, which broke the news.

Krisel is coming off his Portlandia wrapping an eight-season run on IFC TV in March. The series he co-created with Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, who starred, won four Emmy Awards and was nominated its last four seasons for Outstanding Sketch Comedy Series. Krisel was Emmy-nommed three times for directing.

Sesame Street, which features Jim Henson’s puppet creations from Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch to Bert & Ernie, departed PBS after 45 years in 2015 after signing a new deal with HBO. The studio has been trying to find ways to build a movie out of the franchise ever since. It is working with Sesame Workshop on development.

Chris Galletta is polishing his most recent version of the script, which was originally written by Mike Rosolio.